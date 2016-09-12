Last chance to have your say on e-cigarettes

Time is almost up for anyone wanting to make a submission on whether New Zealand should legalise the sale of e-cigarettes.

The Ministry of Health proposal would restrict purchases to those over the age of 18, and ban their use in smoke-free areas.

Submissions close at 5pm on Monday afternoon.

Many smokers have credited e-cigarettes with helping them to quit the habit.

It's received the backing of ACT leader David Seymour and Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox.

"There's no downside for legalising e-cigarettes," Mr Seymour said earlier this year.

"The reality is it's the tar that kills you from smoking, and if I had a choice from being addicted to tar or to vapour, I'd choose vapour every time."

Newshub.