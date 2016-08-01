New spinal injury register a step forward in treatment

A new national registry will keep better tabs on people with spinal cord impairments.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman and ACC Minister Nikki Kaye launched the registry on Monday.

"This registry will collect and record a wide range of information about people throughout their lifetime, from the moment they're affected by a spinal cord impairment," Dr Coleman said.

"Information captured will include demographic information, details of the cause of impairment, and details of all subsequent support received, including medical, physical, psychological and social support.

"The more information we capture, the better we can identify how people are progressing, and if they're receiving the right treatment and support. We can also shape services to better meet people's needs."

The register will be run out of the Counties Manukau and Canterbury DHBs, where New Zealand's two adult specialist spinal centres are based.

NZN