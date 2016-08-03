Nurses to able to prescribe medicines

Designated registered nurses will be able to prescribe commonly-used medicines from September 20.

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says that could save a visit to a doctor.

Under the new regulations, the nurses will be able to prescribe from a list of specified medicines.

The Nursing Council will be responsible for ensuring they meet competence standards before they can become designated prescribers.

"The changes mean a suitably trained registered nurse working in a primary care team could treat a person needing medicines for a straightforward condition," Dr Coleman said on Wednesday.

"This has the potential to deliver faster care, reduce double handling and improve access to medicines."

NZN