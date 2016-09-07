Latest Pahiatua water tests clear

Pahiatua residents have received some good news about their water supply, with latest tests returning a negative result for E. coli.

The reading on Tuesday showing an absence of the bacteria came after a positive result on Monday.

Another two consecutive days of clear readings are needed before a precautionary notice to boil water in the lower North Island town can be lifted.

The notice was issued last Friday after a positive reading from water taken from the town bore.

Tararua District Council says there has been no positive results from the town reticulation.

Both the bore and the reticulation are being tested daily and the council has not received any reports of illness.

