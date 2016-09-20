Second person diagnosed with campylobacter complication

A second person has reportedly been diagnosed with a serious neurological condition following a water contamination outbreak in Hawkes Bay.

A source told RNZ a 60-year-old man is in an induced coma and is being supported by a ventilator after contracting Guillain-Barré syndrome.

He reportedly fell ill after drinking contaminated water during a trip to Havelock North in August.

A woman in her 40s was the first to be diagnosed with the neurological condition early last week, developing the complication after the campylobacter outbreak.

She is in a stable condition and recovering, Hawke's Bay District Health Board said.

Any Havelock North residents experiencing pins and needles or weakness or clumsiness in hands and feet needed to quickly get medical attention, says Hawke's Bay Hospital physician Andrew Burns.

"Early treatment of this condition can impact on the severity, so early diagnosis is important," he said.

Newshub. / NZN