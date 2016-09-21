Study finds 'marijuana diet' can make you lose weight

Given the infamous "munchies" which occur when smoking marijuana, you might think being a regular smoker would make you gain weight.

Not so, according to University of Miami researchers.

Over a six-year period they studied more than 13,000 people, ranging from heavy users to those who didn't smoke at all.

They found women who smoked marijuana daily had a body mass index 3.1 percent lower than that of non-smokers, and for men it was 2.7 percent lower.

But previous studies contradict this one - their subjects gained weight.

And long-term marijuana use can hurt the immune system and lead to personality changes and reduced sexual capacity.

So don't ditch that gym membership just yet - a weight loss weed diet isn't the answer to that summer body.

Newshub.