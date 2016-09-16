Vote for your DHB - your life could depend on it

Local government voting papers will begin arriving in mailboxes any day. Among the dozens of candidates to consider are those standing for election to the District Health Boards.
If you've ever been to a public hospital, or you or someone in your family is waiting for an operation, here's why voting for DHB members matters.
DHBs are required to deliver on specific health targets set each year by the Government.
The 2015/16 health targets are:
There is no election for Southern DHB in 2016. It is being run by a commissioner after the DHB was sacked in 2015 for running into huge financial deficit.
