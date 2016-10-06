Clickbait diets: What to watch out for

As we become more aware of our health and nutrition, there's a growing variety of weird and wonderful diets we can follow as we try to keep looking young and beautiful.

But amongst the sensible advice, there's a large amount of diets to avoid, Healthy Food Guide editor-in-chief Niki Bezzant says.

"Any diet will work - you will lose weight doing any crazy thing - but we all know anyone who's ever been on a diet knows that you don't keep the weight off," she told Paul Henry.

There are five main things to watch out for when you want to lose weight, she says.

Newshub.