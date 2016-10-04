Cost of living, housing stressing out young Kiwis

A survey has revealed at least 60 percent of us stress out at least once a week over finances, health and job security.

Over-50s are worried about their health, as well as that of their family, while for young families it's all about money, according to the Southern Cross Health Society survey.

"I can imagine here in Auckland it's related to trying to buy a house or trying to pay off the mortgage," chief executive Peter Tynan told Newshub.

The findings match the 2015 Wellness in the Workplace survey, which found stress on the rise for employees of nearly a third of all workplaces.

"What can you do as an employer is to make sure that your people are fit, healthy and looking after their stress," says Mr Tynan. "If they can do that, they'll be a better employee for you."

He recommends bosses implement flexible hours, work-from-home schemes, health checks, free flu jabs and regular coaching.

"Good evidence suggests that long-term stress does cause more health issues, and that can manifest itself in a range of different ways - mentally as well as physically."

The survey also found a majority of working females experience stress for more than half of their week.

