Elderly at risk of Halloween heart attacks - charity

Enjoy Halloween dressed as a spine-chilling phantom or ghoul, but just don't give your elderly neighbours a heart attack.

That is the message from charity group Age Concern New Zealand's chief executive Stephanie Clare, who said Halloween can be a scary time for some older people and urged trick or treaters to show respect.

She recommended families trick or treat in groups with their children and friends and notify nearby residents in advance to make sure it is OK to call in.

She also advised those who did not want visits from trick-or-treaters to make letterbox or window signs.

"Remember you can help make this a great celebration for your family and community and a great opportunity to connect with your older neighbours," Ms Clare said.

Halloween takes place on October 31.

NZN