Junior doctors strike ends

Negotiations will continue as thousands of junior doctors resume work on Thursday morning, after two days of strike action over long work hours.

District Health Boards spokeswoman Julie Patterson says they've invited the union back to the negotiating table.

"The resident medical officers (RMOs) are our country's future medical workforce, so it is critical that we work with their union to find an approach which fairly balances these outcomes," says Ms Patterson.

"But the union needs to be clear that insisting DHBs continue to pay RMOs for days they are no longer working, isn't justifiable or sustainable."

"We now have confirmed further discussions with the employers this week," says New Zealand Resident Doctors Association boss Deborah Powell.

"Negotiations by their very nature are dynamic with the parties needing the ability to adapt and change position as the discussions evolve. We are hopeful this will be the case here and enable us to find resolution."

Junior doctors say they have to work 12 consecutive days, with some shifts 16 hours long, leaving them overtired. They say this is unsafe for patients.

The DHBs say they are willing to give the doctors two days off on week days, but doctors have asked to be paid for them. The DHBs say they're effectively asking for a pay rise.

During the strike, DHBs used senior doctors and non-unionised staff to fill in, and rescheduled non-urgent appointments and surgeries.

