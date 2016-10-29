Kiwi kids use the digital world to get active in the real world

It can be a challenge to get kids off their devices and get active.

But primary school children in south Auckland have taken on a challenge that uses the digital world to help them get fit in the real world.

Black Sticks hockey star Gemma Flynn has been handing out pedometers to children at Papatoetoe Central School to encourage them to be more active.

"I think the key thing is getting the whole family involved," she said. "As parents we need to be that positive influence, and for the kids, they really look up and aspire to their friends and family as well.

"Go down to the beach, throw the ball for the dog ... the incidental exercise is really important. Just moving every day is perfect."

The Papatoetoe children are among 15,000 around the country who have joined the Healthy Kids Challenge, run by AIA Insurance.

They measure their movement with pedometers, then design their own avatar to keep an online track of their activity.

The children's journeys are then captured in a virtual online world showing the progress of their avatars.

