Mental Health Awareness Week celebrates nature

On Monday at a "Lockout" event, people are being encouraged to stop what they are doing from noon to 1pm and head outside to have a look at their surroundings.

"At noon, turn off your computer, down your tools, shut up shop and head outside to explore the world around you," says MHF chief executive Shaun Robinson.

"You don't need to strap on your hiking boots or your skis, just go and explore the blue and green spaces you work and live around every day."