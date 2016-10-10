Mental Health Awareness Week celebrates nature

Feeling down, stressed or anxious? The organisers of Mental Health Awareness Week (MHAW) want you to get out into nature in order to boost your health and your mood.
Monday is World Mental Health Day and more than 150 events and activities will be held during the week, with the theme of how connecting with nature benefits health and wellbeing.
There are already thousands of entries to the MHAW Photo a Day Challenge on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
The Mental Health Foundation says it couldn't be happier to see that the challenge is inspiring people to go outside and reconnect with nature every day.
Research proves spending time in nature improves physical and mental health, makes us happier, reduces feelings of depression, anxiety and stress and makes our lives more meaningful, says the Mental Health Foundation (MHF), which is organising the week.
On Monday at a "Lockout" event, people are being encouraged to stop what they are doing from noon to 1pm and head outside to have a look at their surroundings.
"At noon, turn off your computer, down your tools, shut up shop and head outside to explore the world around you," says MHF chief executive Shaun Robinson.
"You don't need to strap on your hiking boots or your skis, just go and explore the blue and green spaces you work and live around every day."
