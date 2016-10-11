'No sugary drink' logo leaves sour taste for Beverage Council

The health advocacy group FIZZ has unveiled New Zealand's first 'no sugary drinks' logo in Wellington.

It's part of its aim to have a 'sugary drink-free' country by the year 2025.

Logo designer Bodo Lang says it will be used by schools, organisations and at events that want to show they don't supply drinks with added sugar.

"The idea behind this is to be sugary drinks free and communicate that idea with a simple logo."