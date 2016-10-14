Nurse slices off newborn's fingertip

Waikato DHB has apologised after one of its nurses cut off a three-day-old baby's fingertip.

Newborn Lilly had the end of her left-hand little finger accidentally clipped off with scissors in August, while a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit of Waikato Hospital was trying to remove a tube taped to her hand.

Her mother, Marie Campbell, says surgeons tried to get it back on, but weren't able to.

Waikato Hospital NICU clinical director David Bourchier said the hospital had launched an internal review and a complaint had also been lodged with the Health and Disability Commission.

"We acknowledge this is very distressing for the family and we have apologised to the parents," he said.

He described the incident as "very unusual" and it was being treated seriously.

Meanwhile, Ms Campbell has set up a Givealittle to raise money to help cover the cost of travelling from their rural home to the hospital - a trip of about 30km each way.

"I don't want to attack anyone here, I am currently dealing with hospital officials about the next steps to take about what happened but I am struggling to keep up," she said.

NZN