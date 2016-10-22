Stressed mental health system needs 'urgent inquiry'

For 16 years, Mr Colwell has worked as a community mental health worker in Auckland.

"Across the whole system of mental health, I'd say it is in crisis."

He says a growing population combined with a lack of funding means there aren't enough resources to treat the mentally ill.

"The resources just haven't been able to match that demand, and I think that as we've had a greater number of people coming to us needing the service, we've become so stretched we can't provide the service we want to provide."

The increase in demand is also leading to staffing shortages.

"I came across someone the other day who had 70 or 80 cases, one fellow who was filling in for someone else who had 110 cases, and that's just completely unsustainable," says Public Service Association organiser Brendon Lane.

Psychotherapist Kyle McDonald says the recent case in which four people died, including Otorohanga man Ross Bremner and his mother, is a symptom of a system that's falling apart.

"Things are at a very dangerous point I think, and we're starting to see some of the effects of that in terms of people not being able to access care, and lots of concerned people saying you know, people at risk are now being left in the community, with the consequences that that causes."