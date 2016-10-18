Suicide rates highest since records began

While the number of people committing suicide is on the increase, some of that can be put down to population growth.

The rate of people dying by suicide per 100,000 people has remained relatively constant over the last decade.

The Chief Coroner, Judge Deborah Marshall, says there needs to be more discussion around suicide prevention and risk identification otherwise there will be no change to the "unacceptably high total".

"Everyone should recognise the importance of taking suicidal thoughts seriously and knowing where to get help."

While the number of male deaths has fallen by 19, the number of female deaths has increased considerably. There were 34 more female suicides in 2015/16 than the previous year.