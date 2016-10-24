Three-way kidney exchange a game-changer

A ground-breaking three-way kidney exchange is being hailed as a potential game-changer for those seeking a transplant.

The country's first three-way kidney transplant exchange was carried out earlier this month which allowed three live donors to be matched with compatible kidney patients.

"It allows a possible donor and a recipient to be matched with another possible donor and a recipient, creating a transplant exchange," said Dr Nick Cross, clinical director of the National Renal Transplant Service.

"These kidney transplants are very valuable as often patients in the exchange are particularly difficult to find a donor for."

Dr Cross said the exchange signalled an exciting new approach, and Health Minister Jonathan Coleman said it was an important step towards increasing kidney transplant numbers - 147 of which were carried out last year.

"Individuals are often very keen to help a friend or loved one needing a kidney, but are unable to because of tissue compatibility issues," he said.

He had been advised that all patients were recovering well from surgery.

