Trampoline injury spike under investigation

Commerical trampoline parks have caused a spike in the number of trampoline injuries in the last two years, prompting WorkSafe to step in and investigate.

Inspectors will begin visiting trampoline parks across the country from Tuesday to make sure businesses are meeting health and safety obligations.

While most injuries are understood to be fractures or cuts, one girl suffered spinal injuries in an accident at a Christchurch trampolining centre earlier this month.

"We will also be taking a closer look at the designers and installers of these parks to make sure they are all doing everything reasonably practicable to manage the risks for staff and users of the parks," WorkSafe operations general manager Brett Murray said.

NZN