1 million more subsidised prescriptions

Three out of four people received a subsidised medicine in the year to June as the number of prescriptions reached 44 million.

The figures come from new data released by Health Minister Jonathan Coleman.

"New Zealanders received 44 million subsidised prescription items in 2015/16, that's a million more subsidised prescriptions than the previous year and over 10 million more compared to eight years ago," he said.

"Over the last eight years, nearly 170 new medicines have been subsidised and access has been widened to 245 medicines - as a result over 800,000 New Zealanders have benefited."

NZN