Antibiotics will soon stop working, scientists warn

Doctors and scientists are warning we might have only a few years left to use antibiotics, before pathogens like gonorrhoea, tuberculosis and E. coli become untreatable.

"A future without antimicrobials will affect us all; rich and poor, young and old," says University of Auckland microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles.

"In a world without antimicrobials, previously treatable infections will once again become deadly, or may require amputation to stop them in their tracks."

Deadly microbes, particularly bacteria, are becoming increasingly resistant to modern medicine. It's largely down to overuse - we're using antibiotics for things like colds and headaches, when we shouldn't be.

"Antivirals don't work on bacteria, and antibiotics don't work on viruses," says Dr Wiles.

Bacteria reproduce incredibly rapidly - into the billions in less than a day - and like any living creature, each time they reproduce there's a chance of mutation. Some of these mutations make them resistant to medicine that would normally kill them.

When antibiotics are used, only the resistant bacteria survive and then reproduce rapidly. Before you know it, the resistant form of the bacteria is dominant and medicine stops working.

It gets worse - some bacteria can pass on resistant genes simply through touch.

"They don't even need to be in the presence of the antimicrobial agent - they just need to meet the right kind of resistant microbe," says Dr Wiles.

"The situation is a catastrophe on a par with global warming."

It's a little-known fact that while the first lab-developed antibiotics were made available to the public in the 1940s, no new types of antibiotics have been approved for public use since the 1980s.

"Most of the pharmaceutical industry pulled out of antimicrobial research decades ago, so the medicine cupboard is basically empty," says Dr Wiles.

"The vast majority of government and charity funding around the world has gone on researching non-communicable diseases."

The World Health Organisation warned in 2014 that Earth was about to enter the "post-antibiotic era", but the message doesn't appear to be getting through to Kiwis. Between 2006 and 2014 antibiotic use rose 49 percent, according to Ministry of Health figures. The increase was across the board - all age groups and ethnicities, both sexes and every district health board.