Audit: DHBs focusing on short term

District Health Board's are making decisions with too much emphasis on their short term budget rather than looking at their long-term future, auditors believes.

Greg Goulding from the Office of the Controller and Auditor-General told parliament's health committee on Wednesday that an audit of the DHBs over 2014-15 found they were overly focused on short-term financial results.

"The management are having to manage responsibly in the short term but also need to be planning for the future," he said.

"So where we made those comments we were very mindful of helping them to achieve that balance by pointing out that there's simply too much emphasis on the short-term."

It's an issue that affects all District Health Boards, rather than specific boards, Mr Goulding said in response to questioning by health committee member Jacqui Dean.

