Bill Gates' charity funds Otago University's typhoid research

Otago University has received a $439,000 grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to go towards typhoid research in Africa.

The grant, which is over three years, is for Professor John Crump and collaborators at Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre and Duke University to study severe typhoid fever in northern Tanzania.

Prof Crump, from Otago's centre for international health, and collaborators have studied typhoid and other causes of fever in northern Tanzania for more than a decade.

"We are glad to have been supported to contribute data on severe typhoid fever to this important multi-centre study," he said.

"It is hoped that the collective findings will help countries to better understand the impact of typhoid fever on people and in turn support decisions about investments in prevention interventions like vaccines."

Typhoid fever is estimated to cause about 20 million illnesses a year, but there is uncertainty about how many patients develop complications and die, especially in African countries.

The Gates Foundation, set up by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his wife, is the world's largest private charitable foundation.

Among its aims is improving people's health and wellbeing in developing countries.

NZN