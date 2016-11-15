Doctors withdraw strikes after earthquake

The country's resident doctors have cancelled their plans for more strike action in the wake of Monday's magnitude 7.5 earthquake.

Members of the New Zealand Resident Doctors' Association walked off the job in October in a dispute with the country's 20 district health boards over working hours they say are unsafe.

A further 48-hour strike was planned for 7am on November 23 after what the association called a lack a meaningful progress.

But organisers on Tuesday withdrew their strikes notices with immediate effect, citing Monday's earthquake.

"We understand that this is a distressing time both for our communities and for the DHB staff in the earthquake-affected areas and we do not wish to add to this already stressful situation," NZRDA national secretary Deborah Powell said.

The DHBs last week applied for an urgent injunction to stop the latest round of action.

