Junior doctors prepare for another strike

Junior doctors are set to go on another 48-hour strike, with their union saying there has been a lack of meaningful progress in their bid for changes to their rosters.

Members of the New Zealand Resident Doctors' Association walked off the job in October in their dispute with the country's district health boards over working hours they say are unsafe.

The association says it has a mandate to issue strike notice for 48 hours starting from 7am on November 23.

National secretary Dr Deborah Powell said on Monday that the DHBs had made another offer, but it was "seriously deficient" in addressing the doctors' concerns.

"We have explained to the DHBs why their offer is not acceptable and made some suggestions as to how it might be improved," she said.

"But they have been unable to respond to us in mediation today."

Dr Powell said the DHBs' offer would result in a net pay cut and there was also an insufficient contractual commitment to safer rostering.

