Ministerial shout-out for breast cancer walkers

A charity walk in Wellington to raise money for breast cancer had the good wishes of a cabinet minister and many others but was rained off.

Social Housing Minister Paula Bennett posted a video on social media, complete with a pink hat, to support the 10km Pink Star Walk in Wellington from 6:30pm on Saturday.

Her message included a "shout-out" to a parliamentary team called Nikki's Stars doing the walk.

"Thanks so much for caring and for all the support you're giving to Nikki," Ms Bennett says.

Nikki Kaye took leave from her ministerial portfolios, which include ACC, Civil Defence and Youth in September after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Heavy rain in Wellington ultimately forced the cancellation of the event.

The New Zealand Breast Cancer Foundation said it had made the difficult decision to cancel.

"The MetService has forecast that the poor weather conditions will continue into the night. This poses an unacceptable risk to all participants," the foundation said.

