Nurofen maker to plead guilty over misleading packets

The manufacturer of Nurofen, Reckitt Benckiser, is facing 10 charges for allegedly misleading New Zealand consumers over its painkillers.

The charges laid by the Commerce Commission relate to its range of products targeted at specific pains:

The commission says while they're marketed as targeting specific kinds of pain, such as migraine or back pain, they contain identical ingredients.

Eight charges allege that the packaging and promotion were misleading, the other two charges allege that Reckitt Benckiser's website advertisement of these products was likely to mislead or deceive consumers.

Reckitt Benckiser has cooperated with the investigation and noted it intends to plead guilty to the charges.

The packaging of all Nurofen specific-pain products in New Zealand was changed by March to make clear the different products could be used to treat other forms of pain.

Reckitt Benckiser was fined AU$1.7m (NZ$1.79m) for misleading customers in Australia earlier this year.

Newshub.