Online campaign highlights dangers of infectious diseases

New Zealanders often dismiss the threat of infectious diseases as a third world problem or assume that modern medicine will easily solve an infection.

But that is not always the case, and University of Auckland microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles hopes to improve awareness of the threat posed by infectious diseases.

A new online campaign, InfectedNZ, runs this week and aims to start a national conversation about the health, social and economic impacts of infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance across New Zealand.

The campaign coincides with World Antibiotic Awareness Week, run by the World Health Organisation.

Dr Wiles says the recent outbreak of campylobacter in Havelock North "reminds us that people of all backgrounds are at risk, and that infectious diseases have a broad impact across our society".

"Infectious diseases are increasing in New Zealand and we are rapidly running out of ways to treat common conditions such as skin and soft tissue infections and pneumonia," she says.

InfectedNZ includes a series of research-driven blog posts and social media conversations.

