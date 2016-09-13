Parents sue for $2.5m over birth defect

They also claim obstetrician Penelope Isherwood did not warn them of the condition and that none of the medical professionals involved suggested a repeat ultrasound at 22 weeks gestation or a foetal MRI at 26 weeks.

In papers filed in the Brisbane Supreme Court, Ms Hooker and Mr Ball say they would have terminated the pregnancy if they had been told about the abnormality and continue to suffer financially and emotionally being parents of a child with severe disabilities.

A GoFundMe page set up by Aria's parents says she suffers from impaired vision, hearing loss, scoliosis, a dislocated hip and developmental delays on a daily basis.

As both Ms Hooker, 37, and Mr Ball, 41, are New Zealand citizens they are not entitled to government support to pay for Aria's medical treatment.

"I would love to be able to stay at home and care for Aria but it's just not possible with so many therapies and treatments to pay for," the page says.

Ms Andrews, Dr Duncombe, Dr Isherwood and Queensland Maternal Fetal Medicine are yet to file a response to the claim in court.

NZN