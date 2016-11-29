Physio who had sex with patients suspended

A female physiotherapist has been found guilty of professional misconduct for having a sexual relationship with two rugby players she was treating.

Tania Suzanne Williams had her registration suspended for one year and ordered to pay almost $10,000 in costs by the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.

Between April and October 2014, Williams was the head physiotherapist for a rugby club and union, and began sexual relationships with two players.

The names of the players and the rugby organisations are suppressed.

The sexual relationship with "Mr R" occurred from May to July 2014 and with "Mr M" began between late September and early October 2014.

The tribunal said the relationships had caused significant distress and disruption to the club membership and the families involved.

NZN