Sex with patient costs nurse his registration

A male mental health nurse who had sex with a female patient in 2013 has been struck off the nursing register.

In a decision released on Friday the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal also censured the nurse for unethical behaviour and ordered him to pay $9920 in costs.

The names of both the nurse and patient are suppressed.

The decision says the nurse knew the patient was vulnerable with several mental health issues and had issues with alcohol when he had sex with her.

The tribunal did not accept there was no premeditation. He turned up at the motel the patient was living at in a District Health Board car with a bottle of wine as a gift for her.

It was quite clear he was there for one purpose, the decision says.

The nurse clearly sought out the patient for a sexual relationship and that is what ensued, the decision says.

The nurse has accepted the conduct constituted professional misconduct, co-operated fully in the proceeding, apologised to the patient and resigned his position.

NZN