Surgeons 'challenge God' by growing new ear on man's arm

Plastic surgeons in China have successfully regenerated a patient's ear - on his arm - in an experiment one of the doctors compared to "challenging God".

Surgeons at First Hospital in northwest China's Shaanxi province grew the ear for a patient, Ji, who lost his in a car accident a year ago. It was made with Ji's own cartilage.

"We buried a dilator inside his arm three or four months ago," said Guo Shuzhong, professor of plastic surgery at the hospital.

"Then we have injected a little water every day, which produced a lump on the arm, to the effect a piece of skin was made. The skin must be thin, since only when it is thin enough can it be carved into a good shape.

"With the skin available, we made a cut... on one side of his chest and took out three gristles from there. Then we did carvings, modelling after the ear he has, and we put the ear-shaped carving inside the lump."