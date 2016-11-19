WHO declares end to Zika emergency

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Zika virus and related neurological complications no longer constitute an international emergency but says it will continue to work on the outbreak through a "robust program".

The WHO's Emergency Committee, which declared an international public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) in February, said in a statement on Friday that "the Zika virus and associated consequences remain a significant enduring public health challenge requiring intense action but no longer represent a PHEIC."

"We are not downgrading the importance of Zika, by placing this as a longer program of work, we are sending the message that Zika is here to stay," Dr Peter Salama, Executive Director of WHO's Health Emergencies Program, told a news briefing.

Reuters