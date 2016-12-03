Massage therapists volunteer services for quake-struck regions

A bunch of volunteers are offering free massage and therapy work to Kaikōura and north Canterbury residents suffering trauma and stress from the recent quake.

NZ Emergency Response Therapists are holding drop-in sessions at the Kaiapoi Old Mill on Ranfurly Rd on Saturday.

Spokesperson Marina Locke says they helped out Cantabrians after the Christchurch quakes, and now they're applying the same idea for stressed-out South Islanders.

It's perfect for parents who have been holding themselves together for their families.

"It's especially beneficial for parents with young children - the parents often hold their stresses for the sake of their children and they really need the support to help them overcome this," Ms Locke says.

"When you have unresolved stress and trauma you're irritable, you're hyper-alert, there's difficulty sleeping, your memory lapses, you have a hard time concentrating, there might be nightmares and disturbing memories."

Another session is being held next Saturday at the old Rangiora Hospital.

Newshub.