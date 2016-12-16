Quality sleep essential to fighting child obesity

If Kiwi kids don't get a good night's sleep they're more at risk of being obese, evidence shows.

The Ministry of Health has released new healthy weight guidelines, stressing the importance of quality sleep and the need to monitor kids' growth.

"This is the first time we are formally recognising the importance of quality sleep for children and young people as an aspect of weight management," says Health Minister Jonathan Coleman.

Up to one in three toddlers and one in five teenagers don't get enough quality sleep, he says.