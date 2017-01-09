Back to work, feeling down? You're not alone

The holiday season has come to an end. If that's making you feel a bit glum, take heed in the fact you're not alone.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson told RadoLIVE's First at Five on Monday morning it's not uncommon.

"Everybody loves holidays and it's always hard to go back to work. If people are going back feeling anxious or down about things, one of the key things to realise is you're not alone."

Mr Robinson says it's important to remember to take breaks, and plan how you can tackle the backlog of work before stressing about it.

"Think about the work that you've got to do, break it down into achievable tasks and set some goals."

The glum approach to work may last a couple of days, but if you still feel it after a few weeks, he says it would pay to see a GP.

"This is an opportunity to think about how we maintain our mental wellbeing throughout the year, not just at this time when we've come back from feeling good on holiday."

If you wish to talk to someone about mental illness or depression, you can call Lifeline on 0800 543 354.

Newshub.