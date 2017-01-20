Doctors' strike ends without resolution

Junior doctors' three-day strike over working conditions wrapped up on Friday morning, but whether it worked won't be known for a few more days.

The 73-hour strike began on Tuesday morning at 18 district health boards, and finished at 8am on Friday.

Whether or not working hours will be improved for resident doctors won't be known until next week at the earliest, a Resident Doctors Association spokesman said.

"We can't say for certain when we'll know... but we've got a lot of public support. We're waiting ourselves, to be honest."

This was the second time in six months the doctors have gone on strike, with the RDA arguing the rosters and hours its members are being asked to work are unsafe.

DHB chief executives now have to meet and to make a decision on whether a new collective contract will accommodate the union's demands.

