Don't get burnt: Which sunscreen products can you trust?

Melanoma New Zealand is calling for a minimum standard of sunscreen introduced in New Zealand after a wave of concern around sunblock quality.

Newshub has received a wave of complaints, mostly regarding the Nivea Improved Formula Protect and Moisture product, since it broke the story of a two-year-old left with second degree burns.

Melanoma NZ chief executive Linda Flay says they would like to see a minimum standard - but also regular testing of each product.



"Our view is that some level of regulation would be beneficial so that sunscreen products actually do what they say they do.

"[Also] a level of auditing of the labs that actually do the testing. Because the outcome of the tests is only as good as the lab that it is being tested in."

Ms Flay says that while it is difficult to know which sunscreens are best, consumers can be reassured that products that comply with the Australian-New Zealand Standard have been rigourously tested.

"It's a minefield really. It is difficult to test the sunscreen in the same way that it is used.

"Consumers need to know a sunscreen is going to do what it says on the label and that they apply it accordingly."

In New Zealand there is no minimum standard for sunscreen. It is voluntary to adhere to the Australia New Zealand Standard (AS/NZ) so Newshub went to investigate just which sunscreens adhere to which standards.