Kiwi kids lack important life skills - survey

Kiwi kids might be spending too much time in front of screens, as new research suggests they lack basic life skills like making their own breakfast.

Research by cereal maker Sanitarium found nearly all surveyed kids aged five- to seven- years old could operate a cellphone and a TV remote, but about two thirds of them struggled to make their beds, or their breakfast.

However 99 percent of the parents surveyed said being able to make your own meal is an important life skill.

The results show that in the morning rush, kids are missing out on the chance to learn resilience, independence and basic problem solving.

"Children these days are so invested in social media and the advances in technology, they've forgotten how to do the simple things," psychologist Sara Chatwin says.