Marijuana helps some illnesses, but has risks - report

A report into the health benefits of marijuana shows despite some medicinal properties, it still comes with risks.

United States public health experts looked at more than 10,000 studies into the medical and recreational use of marijuana.

The report found cannabis is effective in relieving chronic pain in adults, muscle spasms in Multiple sclerosis and nausea from chemotherapy.

Further research is required to see if it helps with other conditions like epilepsy and post-traumatic stress disorder.

But health experts also linked the drug to schizophrenia, although they couldn't determine whether marijuana could cause the condition.

They also found taking cannabis at a young age increases the risk of addiction.

The report showed marijuana is linked to an increased risk of having a car crash.

Despite the volume of research, the main thing the report revealed was just how much there is still to learn.

Newshub.