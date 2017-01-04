New case of bird flu discovered in Europe

Bird flu has been found in the Czech Republic, the first case for nearly a decade, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Agriculture minister Marian Jurecka will hold a news conference later on Wednesday and will provide more specific information, the spokeswoman said.

It was not clear whether the case involved the contagious H5N8 strain, detected recently in Germany and in other European countries.

That particular strain causes respiratory problems and other flu-like symptoms linked to conjunctivitis.

Earlier on Wednesday (NZ time) British media reported that a group of chickens and ducks was confirmed to have the H5N8 strain of bird flu on a property in Wales.

Reuters / Newshub.