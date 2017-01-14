Theresa May demands doctors stay open in the evenings

The inexorable pressure of winter is putting an enormous strain on the UK's National Health Service (NHS).

And this week has exposed just how acute that strain is and how A&E departments are buckling under the burden.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has come up with her solution - demanding GPs' clinics remain open seven days a week, blaming their early closing for fuelling the crisis.

She wants all GPs to be open from 8am to 8pm unless they can prove there's no demand for it. And she's threatened to withhold extra funding for longer hours if they don't comply.



It comes just days after she clashed with the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over spending on the NHS.

NHS bosses say this winter has seen A&E departments at their busiest for 15 years, with many doctors never having experienced anything so bad.

