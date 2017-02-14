Fast food nation: Maccas and KFC have conquered NZ

New Zealand is one of the fattest countries on Earth, with a staggering 29.2 percent of Kiwis classed as being obese in 2015, using data from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Looking at the statistics of people who are classed as overweight, Kiwis fare even worse, with 64 percent of us being in this category.

Obesity puts a huge strain on our public health system, and costs taxpayers billions each year.

It's often said fast food and obesity go hand-in-hand, so Newshub decided to put this to the test.

We counted up the number of the world's most popular fast food outlets in New Zealand, McDonald's and KFC, to find a per capita figure for the franchises.

The numbers in both cases were quite shocking.

There is one McDonald's restaurant for every 27,000 Kiwis and one KFC restaurant for every 41,000 of us.

But how do those numbers stack up to other countries? Turns out New Zealand is a fast food champion.