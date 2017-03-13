Dunne heads to Austria for drugs conference

Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne will have a chance to check out international trends in the issue of using cannabis-based products for medical purposes at a conference.

He's attending the 60th session on the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna, Austria.

Mr Dunne will deliver a national statement on behalf of New Zealand and have bilateral meetings.

"Of significant interest will be the ongoing issues around the global proliferation of new psychoactive substances, the ongoing debate around cannabis-based products for medical purposes and the continued use of the death penalty for drug offences in same countries," says Mr Dunne.

