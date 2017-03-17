High-meat diet best for dogs - Kiwi researchers

Kiwi scientists have achieved a breakthrough in pet food research that marks them out as world leaders in canine nutrition, Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

AgResearch and Massey University did the work, funded by an alliance of pet food manufacturers and the Government.

The scientists explored how a high-meat diet affects microbes in the guts of dogs, and found it's the best choice for their health.

"It's great news for our premium pet food export market, which is widely recognised as producing some of the best raw meat products in the world," Mr Goldsmith said.

"It's a significant contribution to the international canine nutrition field and it positions New Zealand scientists as leaders in this area."

NZN