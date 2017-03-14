Near-death experiences may make you a better person - study

It's one of humankind's great unanswered questions. Type "what happens" into Google's search engine and the first phrase you're offered is: "What happens when we die."

We've all heard tales of bright lights at the end of a tunnel, or visions of dead loved ones. It might sound like something from a fantasy film, but it turns out to be a common experience.

And thanks to growing rates of successful resuscitation, we're hearing about more of these experiences. In fact, a quarter of patients who've had a cardiac arrest report having them.

Dr Natasha Tassell-Matamua at Massey University has been researching the phenomenon, and says near-death experiences positively change people.

"While there's a lot of debate about whether they're real or not, what I can say with some certainty is that the after-effects of the experiences are very much real," she told The AM Show on Tuesday.

"People will often report these overwhelmingly positive benefits from the experience.

"Some of those benefits can include that they feel a lot more compassionate towards others, they feel more tolerant of others and situations, they tend to report greater concerns with environmental issues."