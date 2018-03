Beauty treatments like Botox have been around for yonks with around a third of Kiwi women giving it a go.

And there must be something to them… because 99 percent of people who try it go back for more! Not that they would ever admit it.

But appearance medicine never sleeps, and there’s a bunch of new treatments taking off overseas.



From the Nefertiti neck lift through to the Korean Charm Roll… Dr Sarah Hart of the Skin institute has seen them all.

Watch the video for the full interview.