It is a well-known fact New Zealand has one of the highest melanoma rates in the world.

On average, 11 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day - a trend that is set to rise over the next decade.

The end of summer is a timely reminder to check your skin for any warning signs.

Melanoma New Zealand chief executive Linda Flay spoke to Duncan Garner.

Watch the video for the full interview.

(Some footage provided by Skin Institute)