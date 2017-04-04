Does hiking tobacco prices make people quit - or just punish their families?

These days if you want to light up you'll pay a hefty price for a ciggie.

But despite the ever-increasing expense designed to curb the addictive and dangerous habit, some of us are still smoking one or two packs of cigarettes every day.

In 2011, the Government announced that it wants New Zealand to become the world's second smokefree country by 2025 (behind the central Asian county of Bhutan).

The smokefree goal is a bit of a misnomer however, with the actual goal being to have only five percent of Kiwis still smoking by 2025.

The Government's chief battle-plan for implementing this tobacco prohibition is to whack smokers with price increases of 10 percent annually.

Its argument is simple: "Make the cost of smoking so high that people will be forced to quit because of the expense."

Already the cost of a packet of 20 cigarettes has reached $25 - that's a significant outlay for someone who needs one pack a day to satisfy their habit. Only Australians pay more for their cigarettes worldwide.

So how much are we smoking and paying for cigarettes compared to other countries?