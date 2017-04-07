Dying boy Nolan Scully wakes to say goodbye to his heartbroken mum

A heartbroken mother in the US has opened up about her young son's battle with cancer, and the miraculous moment he said goodbye as he died beside her.

Ruth Scully wrote on Facebook about the agony and the beauty of her son Nolan's last two months. The post has been shared more than half a million times since she shared it on April 5.

In the tragic story she recalls the exact words she shared with Nolan, who said he'd been fighting to live for his mum.

Nolan was three years old when he was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer, in November 2015. He died February 4, 2017.

"His last few days shined with how amazing my son is. How beautiful he is. How he was made of nothing but pure love," her tribute begins.

When she took him to the hospital for the last time, she says she knew something else was wrong other than the usual symptoms of the illness. "I just knew, and strange enough, I think he did too."

They sat down with his entire team of doctors. "When his oncologist spoke, I saw the pure pain in her eyes. …his updated CT scan showed large tumors that grew compressing his bronchial tubes and heart within four weeks of his open chest surgery."

The cancer had spread like wildfire. The doctor explained it had become resistant to all treatment options, so their plans changed to simply keeping Nolan comfortable as he deteriorated.